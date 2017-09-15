CBI to Probe Ryan Student's Murder, Haryana Govt Takes Over Gurugram School

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the probe into the murder of Ryan International School student Praduyman Thakur will be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.Khattar also said that the management of the school’s Gurugram branch will be taken over by the Haryana school board for a period of three months. The district collector will be made in charge of the school management, he said.The Haryana CM met the family members of Pradyuman, whose throat was slit in the school’s washroom on September 8. Calling what happened in the school an “extremely condemnable incident”, he said that a letter would be written immediately to the CBI, asking it to take over the investigation.The transfer of the investigation to CBI would have implications on the pace of proceedings in the case. Firstly, Gurugram police’s self-imposed seven-day deadline for filing the chargesheet is no longer relevant. Sources said that CBI would file a fresh case and seek details of the probe from the police. The central agency would also seek fresh custody of the accused, bus conductor Ashok Kumar, and question all the stakeholders, including the school management once again.The boy’s father, Barun Thakur, said he has full faith in the police and judiciary and was “glad that the sensitivity this case deserved is being shown by the authorities.” He demanded that responsibility for the murder should be fixed on the school management.The transfer of the probe and the action against Ryan International School came on the same day that reports said the school authorities may have wasted critical time in taking Pradyuman to the hospital.The 7-year-old boy was found in the school’s washroom in a pool of blood but was first taken to three ill-equipped hospitals. He died before he could receive medical treatment.With pressure to act against the school management growing, the police had arrested two senior officials– the school’s legal head and human resources head - on Monday.The pre-arrest bail plea of the trustees of Ryan group was also rejected by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Augustine Francis Pinto, founder, his wife Grace Pinto, managing director of the group, and their son Ryan Pinto, CEO of the group, surrendered their passports at the Mumbai police commissioner’s office late on Thursday.