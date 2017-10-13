CBI Wants to Apologise to HC Judge For Raiding His House by Mistake

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to apologise to Odisha High Court judge CR Dash for trying to raid his house last month by mistake.Appearing for the probe agency, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench led by Justice AK Sikri that the CBI wanted to give a closure to this “unfortunate incident by unconditionally apologising to the HC judge”.Mehta asked the court to drop the proceedings against the erring officials and said that they had even sought an appointment from the judge's office to tender an apology personally but the appointment was cancelled.CBI had on September 19 night landed at Justice Dash's house in Cuttack for a raid after registering a corruption FIR against retired judge IM Qudussi, who used to reside at the same address seven years ago. On realizing that Qudussi no longer lived in that bungalow, the CBI sleuths had left in a hurry.Qudussi had been booked along with two others for allegedly conspired to settle a Medical Council of India debarment order against a private medical college.The incident had created a furore in Cuttack, with lawyers striking work and launching an agitation. The HC Bar Association had filed a petition before the high court, seeking a judicial inquiry and stringent action against the officials who were part of the raiding party.The HC had issued notices to the CBI on this plea, prompting CBI to move the top court.The Supreme Court has said that it will hear the case after Diwali break when Odisha bar association lawyers are also present.