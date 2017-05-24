CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2017: No Clarity on Result Date After HC Order

New Delhi: Confusion prevailed over the date of CBSE Class 12th Board result 2017 with the Delhi High Court directing the Central Board of Secondary Education to continue with the moderation or ‘grace marks’ policy this year.

The CBSE had not released an official date for the results but media reports and exam-tracking portals had said the results were likely to be declared on May 24. Sources in the CBSE, however, told CNN-News18 that the Board was yet to get the court order, passed on Tuesday. Sources said the order was likely to reach the CBSE at 10am after which the officials would take a decision on announcing the results.

CBSE schools association head in Karnataka, M Srinivasan, told CNN-News18 that the results were unlikely to be declared on Wednesday as the results would be have been tabulated without moderation and would have to be re-tabulated after the court order.

A 'Results to be Announced' tab on www.results.gov.in said that "as of now no new result is scheduled to be announced in next few days".

The CBSE Board results have been delayed this year as Assembly polls to five states clashes with the Board exam dates in February-March 2017.

When declared, the results will be available at www.cbse.nic.in and cbse.examresults.net.

Steps to check the CBSE Class 12th result 2017:

- Log on to official website www.cbse.nic.in or cbse.examresults.net

- Click on the Class 12th Board result 2017 tab

- You will be redirected to another page

- Click on the link

- Enter your Roll No

- Click on Submit

- Download the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 were held from March 9. While 8,86,506 candidates had registered for Class 10 examination — 15.73 percent more than last year's figure — a total of 10,98,981 students enrolled for Class 12 exams, a 2.82 percent increase from the year before.