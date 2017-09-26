CBSE Board Class 9, 11 Online Registration For Regular Candidates Begins

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the online registration process for Class IX/XI for the academic year 2017-18 for schools affiliated to the CBSE Board, New Delhi. As per an official notification issued by CBSE, all CBSE affiliated schools must register themselves before proceeding with online submission.As per the notification, schools have been mandated to enter the Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrolment Number of all its students. For the states where Aadhaar Number is not mandatory, the schools need to furnish the bank details in lieu of Aadhaar Number.As for the age-limit, the Board has not given any reference age bracket, however, has stated, “CBSE has not prescribed any minimum age for registration in class IX/XI. As per Rule 6.1(a), (iii) of the Examination Bye-Laws school may ensure that the student satisfies the requirement of age limit (minimum and maximum) as determined by the State/ U.T. Government and applicable to the place where the School is located while seeking admission in a class.”For the Annual Income of Parents, the Board has clearly mentioned that no school can demand ITR or any other proof of Income from the parents of a student and the Annual Income of Parents has to be collected on a self-declaration basis only.The CBSE Board has notified the valid and invalid subject combination for Class XI students and schools must check the combination of subjects before submitting the same online. “In accordance with the Scheme of studies, Board has prescribed a list of valid/Invalid combination of subjects. School should check the combination of subjects before filling in the subjects. Example: In class XI subject Informatics Practice and Computer Science cannot be taken together”, read the notification.Schools that have got the CBSE Board affiliation recently, must contact the Regional CBSE Office to obtain the password and then change it and log in using the Affiliation Number and Change Password.Schools can read the complete official notification here: