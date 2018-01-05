CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2018 Likely to be released today at cbse.nic.in; Exams Expected to Begin Post-Holi!

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2018 for Class 10th and 12th is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today on its official website cbse.nic.in. As per a telephonic conversation with Board Officials by a news portal, the official date sheet in all likelihood is going to be released in the first week of January. “Since the Board is currently working on the formalities of the exam, an exact date for the date sheet can't be ascertained at the moment. However the date sheets will be released in the first week of January,” the Board official had stated earlier as well.Candidates must gear for the practical as well as for the main exams and keep a tab on the CBSE’s official web portals cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.in to access the exam schedule as and when it is released.Earlier in September 2017, the Board officials had quashed the speculation that CBSE Boards Exams 2018 might be conducted in February itself. The Board had clarified that the board exams will be organized as usual in the months of March & April only. The Practical Exams for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Boards are scheduled to begin in January 2018, this month and the scores of the same have to be uploaded in February 2018, next month.Also, as per a senior CBSE official, the Board Examinations are likely to begin from 5th March 2018, Monday, after the Holi festival, that falls on 2nd of March 2018, this year.Last year, CBSE had released the exam schedule on 9th January 2017 and the Class 10th Board Exams were conducted from 9th March to 10th April 2017, while Class 12th Exams spanned from 9th March to 29th April 2017.For CBSE affiliated schools, today is the last date for uploading data of nomination and deployment of school teachers for the evaluation of answer scripts of Secondary and Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination 2018.