CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams Start on March 9, Delayed Due to Polls

New Delhi: The CBSE on Monday announced the schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, delaying their commencement by a week in view of assembly elections in five states.

The Class 12 examinations, for which 10,98,420 students are expected to appear, begin on March 9 and would continue till April 29. The Class 10 exams, in which 16,67,573 students are expected to appear, start on March 9 and end on April 10.

For the complete schedule of Class 10 exam, CLICK HERE

For the complete schedule of Class 12 exam, CLICK HERE

According to a statement released by the CBSE, the annual examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from March 9 in view of the state assembly elections being conducted in Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

On March 8, voting is scheduled in some constituencies of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

The board has given careful consideration to the situation before postponing the exams by a week which will now allow the students to get more time for preparation and ensure uninterrupted sequence of examinations, the CBSE statement said.

The CBSE also said it has made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between the major papers and ensure that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams. The annual exam result will be declared on time as the board has adopted several IT initiatives which will aid in faster result processing, it said.

(With PTI inputs)