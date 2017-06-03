CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 Declared. Check Your Grades on cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 on Saturday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared results of Class 10 for five regions, including the national capital.

The other four regions are Allahabad, Chennai, Dehradun and Trivandrum. The results for other regions will be announced soon, a senior official said.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 is available on CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 is also available on examresults.net and results.nic.in

Steps to check Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017:

* Log on to the official websites cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

* Click on CBSE 10 Board Results 2017 (All Regions)

* Enter roll number/ date of birth/ school code

* Click on 'Save' to download the CBSE Class 10 results 2017

* Take a printout of the CBSE Class 10 results 2017 for future reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 on 28th May and the overall pass percentage was 82%.

For the 2015-16 session, a total number of 14,99,262 students had appeared for Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE class 10th examination out of which 14,96,066 students appeared for the exam.

