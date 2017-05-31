CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 Expected Today on cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely announce Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 between May 31 to June 2.

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 will also be available on CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

For the 2015-16 session, a total number of 14,99,262 students had appeared for Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE class 10th examination out of which 14,96,066 students appeared for the exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 will also be available on examresults.net or results.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 on 28th May.

Last year a total number of 14,99,262 students had appeared for CBSE class 10th examination for the session 2015-16 out of which 14,96,066 students appeared for the exam.

Steps to check Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017:

* Log on to the official websites cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

* Click on CBSE 10 Board Results 2017 (All Regions)

* Enter roll number/ date of birth/ school code

* Click on 'Save' to download the CBSE Class 10 results 2017

* Take a printout of the CBSE Class 10 results 2017 for future reference.