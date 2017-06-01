CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 to be Declared Tomorrow on cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 on June 2.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 will be available on CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 will also be available on examresults.net and results.nic.in

Steps to check Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017:

* Log on to the official websites cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

* Click on CBSE 10 Board Results 2017 (All Regions)

* Enter roll number/ date of birth/ school code

* Click on 'Save' to download the CBSE Class 10 results 2017

* Take a printout of the CBSE Class 10 results 2017 for future reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 on 28th May.

For the 2015-16 session, a total number of 14,99,262 students had appeared for Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE class 10th examination out of which 14,96,066 students appeared for the exam.