CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 Declared on cbseresults.nic.in; Pass Percentage Falls by 5%

New Delhi: The pass percentage of the CBSE board Class 10 exam has fallen to 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent last year, registering a dip of over 5 per cent, officials said on Saturday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday declared results of Class 10 for five regions, including the national capital.

The other four regions are Allahabad, Chennai, Dehradun and Trivandrum.

Trivandrum region has highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Madras at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 per cent. Delhi's pass percentage falls by over 13 per cent, 78.09 as against last year's 91.06 per cent.

The results for other regions will be announced soon, a senior official said.

Anxious students and parents had to wait for the results as the board's website crashed half an hour before the result was scheduled to be declared due to heavy traffic.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.

On May 28, the board had declared the results for class 12 which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.