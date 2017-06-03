CBSE Class 10 Results 2017: Five Things to Know

New Delhi: The wait is over with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set to declare the Class 10 2017 result on Saturday. The much-awaited results, which were delayed, will be available on the board’s official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The scores can also be viewed on results.gov.in and results.nic.in.

The CBSE Board had conducted the Class 10th exam from March 9 to April 10. A total of 16,67,573 candidates appeared for the examination this year.

The CBSE Class 10 2017 Result will also be available at bing.com and students can also check their scores on their mobile via SMS services.

Via SMS

Students can send SMS from their registered mobile number to know their scores.

The SMS is to be sent in the following format: ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

Check your grades here

DigiLocker

Students can also fetch their CBSE class 10 2017 Result mark sheets from their DigiLocker account. The account details will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with the CBSE.

Passing marks and passing percentage for CBSE Class 10th result 2017

You can only pass if you score a grade higher than E, at least 33 per cent marks in all the five subjects of external examination in the main or at the compartmental examinations.

Post Result counselling

The CBSE started a helpline with toll free number 18000118004 for psychological counselling after the Class XII results. "65 counsellors will talk to students and parents on the helpline number between 8 am am 10 pm," an official said.

Through this counselling services students and parents can beat the common psychological problems that students usually face after Class 10 and Class 12 results. The students can also get result-related queries clarified from experts.

The post-result counselling service will continue till 11 June for queries of Class 10 and 12 results.

Check for Errors

Students must look into the downloaded results carefully to spot any discrepancy in spellings of name, roll number etc. The CBSE can be contacted in case there is any discrepancy​