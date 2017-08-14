CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2017 – Expected This Week at cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE Class 10th Compartmental Exam 2017 results are expected to be published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this week on its official results website cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class X compartmental or supplementary exams were held last month (from July 17th onwards) for the students who could not clear one exam paper out of all.Candidates who had appeared in these exams can visit the CBSE official website this week and check their results by following the steps below:: Visit CBSE's official results website - cbseresults.nic.in: Click CBSE Class 10th Compartment Examination July 2017.: Enter your Roll Number and Captcha and Click Submit: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further referenceCBSE will issue separate Mark Sheets once the results are published. Approximately 8,86,506 students from all over India had appeared for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams in March 2017. The results of Class 10th were declared on June 2nd by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi and the overall pass percentage was 82%. The students who could not clear just one exam paper are given a second chance to re-appear and save their one year.Until now, there were 5 Subjects compulsory for students and other additional. However, from the academic year 2017-18 CBSE has made 6 Subjects compulsory and other additional subjects a choice. It is only to be seen if this decision will impact the compartmental scheme for CBSE or not.