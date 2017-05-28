CBSE Class 12 Results: Pass Percentage Down, But 95-100% Scorers up

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the results of Class 12 examination with Noida girl Raksha Gopal scoring 99.6 per cent to bag the first rank.

Bhumi Sawant De from DAV Public School in Chandigarh stood second with 99.4% and Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya Chandigarh tied third with Mannat Luthra at 99.2%.

The all India pass percentage went down from 83.05% in 2016 to 82% this year, but the number of students who scored between 95% and 100% increased from 9,351 last year to 10,091 this year.

This has sparked a debate on social media with many questioning if the Board has spiked the marks, instead of only giving grace marks to students who could have failed for the want of a few marks.

According to sources, the results include five-point moderation, as ordered by the Delhi High Court. The court had quashed the board’s decision to do away with the moderation or grace marks policy, saying students who appeared for the exams in March did so with the knowledge that grace marks would be given.

The Board officials were not immediately available for a comment.