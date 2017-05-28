With 99.6%, CBSE Class 12 Topper Raksha Gopal Busts 'Humanities Myth'

New Delhi: Raksha Gopal, a student of Amity International School in Noida, topped the CBSE Class 12 exams 2017 with 99.6%, while Bhumi Sawant De from DAV Public School in Chandigarh stood second with 99.4% and Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya Chandigarh tied third with Mannat Luthra at 99.2%.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Raksha, a Humanities student, said: “The feeling is yet to sink in. I knew I would do well, but never thought I would top. This shatters the myth that students from Humanities cannot score.” Raksha added that she wished to pursue Political Science (Hons) next.

Raksha Gopal scores 99.6% in #CBSEclassXII , is all India topper pic.twitter.com/77XtVXRWct — ANI (@ANI_news) May 28, 2017

ALSO READ | Delhi University Cut-offs to be Same as Last Year. Here's You Need to Know

The all India pass percentage went down from 83.05% in 2016 to 82% this year, but the number of students who scored between 95% and 100% increased from 9,351 last year to 10,091 this year.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Where You Stand in Delhi University Race

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar spoke to the toppers from all three streams — Science, Commerce and Humanities. “I want to congratulate all the students who scored well. I also want to say that those who did not do well should try again, they will also succeed,” he said.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Scored Below 80%? Here Are Your Options

The board has also started a helpline with toll-free number 18000118004 for psychological counselling post class 12 board results, reported PTI. "Sixty-five counsellors will talk to students and parents on the helpline number between 8 am to 10 pm," a senior CBSE official said.

A total of 10,98,891 candidates — 6,38,865 boys and 4,60,026 girls — from 10,678 schools had registered for the Class 12 exams, which is a 2.82 percent increase from 2016. Delhi regions had the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates. The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29.