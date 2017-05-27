X

CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 Will be Declared on May 28: Check Your Grades Here

News18.com

Updated: May 27, 2017, 8:06 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 Will be Declared on May 28: Check Your Grades Here
Representative image

New Delhi: The uncertainty over the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2017 is over. The result will be declared on May 28 (Sunday) in the forenoon (by 12 pm) on CBSE website www.cbse.nic.in or www.results.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2017 have been delayed this year as Assembly polls to five states clashes with the Board exam dates in February-March 2017.

The results will be available at www.cbse.nic.in and cbse.examresults.net.

Steps to check the CBSE Class 12th result 2017:

- Log on to official website www.cbse.nic.in or cbse.examresults.net

- Click on the Class 12th Board result 2017 tab

- You will be redirected to another page

- Click on the link

- Enter your Roll No

- Click on Submit

- Download the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The Class 12th Board results 2017 will also be available at other websites, including www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in and cbse.examresults.net

The Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 were held from March 9. While 8,86,506 candidates had registered for Class 10 examination — 15.73 percent more than last year's figure — a total of 10,98,981 students enrolled for Class 12 exams, a 2.82 percent increase from the year before.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 7:10 AM IST
