CBSE Class 12 Exam Results 2017 Expected on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare its All India Senior School Certificate Examinations 2017 (AISSCE) or (Class 12) result May 24.

The result will be declared on the board’s website cbse.nic.in.

Though CBSE has not given an official date for the results, several publications and exam tracking websites have reported May 24 as the possible date for results.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a CBSE officials said that the actual date of the result will be put up by the board on its website.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court verdict ordering CBSE to give grace marks to students this year could affect the declaration of results.

The court told the education board that it may choose to scrap the policy from next year. Sources at CBSE told News18 that it was preparing a response to the directive. “We need to see the order to come out with a response,” sources said.

A PIL, filed by a parent, said that the policy should be revised or at least postponed for next year.

Around 12 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 12 exams in 2017.

Steps to check your result:

1) Log on to official websites- cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2) Search for ‘Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)

3) Enter your roll and school number