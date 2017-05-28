X

2-min read

CBSE Results: Tharoor, Kejriwal and Sharmaji Caught in Twitter Jokes

News18.com

Updated: May 28, 2017, 3:07 PM IST
CBSE Results: Tharoor, Kejriwal and Sharmaji Caught in Twitter Jokes
Representative Image.

New Delhi: Twitter was awash with the buzz created by the CBSE Class 12 results on Sunday. While many took to congratulate the high scorers, others appealed to those who didn’t score as much to not lose hope. For many others, however, it was just another fuel to fire up the jokes factory.

As expected, Twitterati poked fun at the age-old comparisons with the mythical ‘Sharmaji’s son’ and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not spared.

Here’s a look at the best Twitter jokes on the result:

First Published: May 28, 2017, 3:03 PM IST
