DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
CBSE Results: Tharoor, Kejriwal and Sharmaji Caught in Twitter Jokes
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Twitter was awash with the buzz created by the CBSE Class 12 results on Sunday. While many took to congratulate the high scorers, others appealed to those who didn’t score as much to not lose hope. For many others, however, it was just another fuel to fire up the jokes factory.
As expected, Twitterati poked fun at the age-old comparisons with the mythical ‘Sharmaji’s son’ and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not spared.
Here’s a look at the best Twitter jokes on the result:
*Cbse results declared *
Relatives: #CbseResults2017#MemeOnBoard pic.twitter.com/GccPmblgHE
— Appy (@Appsfizz) May 28, 2017
Arts Student Raksha Gopal From Amity International School, Tops Exam With 99.6%. 😱😱😱
Itne Me Hum Jaise 3-3 Paas Ho Jaate.🙃#CbseResults2017
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 28, 2017
Fathers today after seeing their sons' #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/lNJzRjribH
— मार्क वाह!!! (@MarkWaah) May 28, 2017
When you choose engineering after scoring poorly in 12th Board exams. #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/lGh5F1c3k3
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2017
Raksha Gopal tops the CBSE 12th Board, Another win for Modi, as her email id:
Go.Raksha@gmail.com #CbseResults2017
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 28, 2017
Dear Students
Don't Be Sad.Marks Really Dont Matter.An IITian Is Spreading Raita In Delhi &A Tea Seller Is Making Us Proud#CbseResults2017
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 28, 2017
Today is Relative's Badla Day or Neecha Dikhao day.
Hope you can fight back. #CbseResults2017
— SarDoNic™🌪️ (@DaddyAdd) May 28, 2017
Parent: Your teacher said you haven't done well enough in your #CbseResults2017 . Is he right ??
Kid: pic.twitter.com/RKpdkRKXt8
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 28, 2017
It doesn't hurt the day when the result is out. It actually hurts the next day when you see your dad reading newspaper. #CbseResults2017
— Sir_Caustic (@meBlack_Sheep) May 28, 2017
#CbseResults2017
NDTV : Beta how you came first in board?
CBSE topper : pic.twitter.com/vSQAzAJ4aj
— Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) May 28, 2017
Relatives today: Not concerned about family in hospital but more worries about Sharma Ji ke bête ka result 😂😎#CbseResults2017 #Relatives pic.twitter.com/TfdsIqrAsU
— Gabbar's Eye (@Gabbar_Eye) May 28, 2017
When Sharma uncle showsoff his child's 95% and you got 72% .#CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/MOwlW8e1Yn
— nadaan ladki (@one_in_minion) May 28, 2017
RT If This Is You... 😉🙃😱🙄😂 #ITurnedTerrorist#Exams #CbseResults2017 #CBSE12thResult2017 #CBSE #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/5muHO1vfjB
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 27, 2017
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy: Junaid Takes a Dig at Kohli Ahead of Indo-Pak Clash
- Sachin: A Billion Dreams: It Coasts Along on the Strength of Nostalgia
- Virender Sehwag Asked to Apply for the Post of India Coach
- Take a Journey Through the Lives of Famous Sportsmen With These Films
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi