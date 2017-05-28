CBSE Class 12 Result: Trivandrum Leads the Way, Chennai and Delhi Follow

New Delhi: The CBSE Class 12 results for 2017 announced on Sunday saw a dip in pass percentage from 83.05% in 2016 to 82.02% this year. The results, however, saw a rise in the number of students who scored between 95-100% from 9,351 last year to 10,091 this year.

Trivandrum topped the city-wise list with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai and Delhi with 92.60% and 88.37%, respectively, a press release by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The Delhi region had the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates.

Noida student Raksha Gopal emerged the all-India topper with 99.6%. Speaking to CNN-News18, Raksha, a student of Amity International School, said she would pursue political science in graduation.

Raksha Gopal scores 99.6% in #CBSEclassXII , is all India topper pic.twitter.com/77XtVXRWct — ANI (@ANI_news) May 28, 2017

Bhumi Sawant De from DAV Public School in Chandigarh secured second position with 99.4% and Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya Chandigarh tied for the third position with Mannat Luthra, also from the same school, at 99.2%.

Girls again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 87.50%, down from 88.58% last year. The pass percentage among boys this year was 78%, down from 78.85%.

Of the 2,449 differently-abled candidates who appeared for the March-April examinations, 86.69% passed.

The CBSE announced the results of all its 10 regions simultaneously on Sunday morning. Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions. However, following intervention of the Delhi High Court, the board decided to implement the change from next year.​