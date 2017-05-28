CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 Declared: Where You Stand in the Delhi University Race

New Delhi: After much speculation and a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class XII results on Sunday.

Next step? College, of course! As Delhi University, with over 60 colleges, opened its registration process, reports suggested that over 58,000 students have already registered online for the varsity’s undergraduate courses.

Last year, English (H) was the most sought after course, with the varsity receiving close to 115,786 applications. Bachelor of Arts (BA) was second with around 98,000 applications, followed by Political Science with 90,000 applications.

The exact DU cut-offs will only be known with time. Till then, let’s take a look at last year’s first cut-off list released by the top colleges.

Lady Shri Ram College

Last year, LSR set the bar with the highest cut-off of 98.5% for Psychology Honours, which was 0.5% higher than 2015. For English (H), a student required 98.25% and for B.Com (H) 98%. For journalism aspirants, the cut-off was set at 97.5%, which was 1% less than 2015.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

The cut-off for Economics (H) was 98.25%, and B.Com (H) was 98%. The cut off for English (H) was set at 96.5%.

Indraprastha College for Women

The college set 97% as cut off for Computer Science (H), Economics (H), Psychology, and B.Com (H). Political Science was set at 96%.

Miranda House

Cut-off for B.Com (H) at CVS was 98% and for History (H) it was set at 94%, which was 2% more than 2015. It set 97.75% for Economics (H) and 97.5% for English (H).

Hansraj College

It had a 97.75% cut-off for B.Com (H) and 98% for Economics. The cut-off for English was set at 97% and at 96.5% for History.

Sri Venkateswara College

Venky, as it is popularly called, set its cut off for Economics (H) at 97.5%, while for English it was 96.75%. For History (H) and Political Science (H), it was at 96%, while for B.Com (H), the cut-off was at 96.75%.