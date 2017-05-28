Delhi University Cut-offs to be Same as Last Year. Here's You Need to Know

New Delhi: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing results as per marks moderation policy, it is unlikely that there will be any stark difference in Delhi University cut-offs this year.

Sources at the DU admission department told News18 that there were chances of the cut-offs seeing a dip this year if the school boards had gone ahead with scrapping the moderation policy.

“Now that the board has announced result with the moderation policy in place, students should not expect a major change in DU cut-offs this year. They are likely to be the same as last year,” said the source.

The CBSE was ordered by the Delhi High Court to continue with the moderation or grace marks policy at least for this academic year, bringing relief to many students who had appeared for the exams amid debate around moderation policy. Students had also been anxious that any delay in the result could affect their college admission prospects.

Moderation policy refers to a practice under which students are given extra marks in subjects regarded as difficult, or when there have been differences in the sets of question papers.

All you need to know about admissions in Delhi University this year.

Delhi University has already started its registration process, and an open house was also organized last week to inform students about the procedure. DU has announced its online registration for undergraduate courses, many of them began on May 22. The registration can be done on the varsity’s website www.du.ac.in.

Registration for the following undergraduate courses, however, will start from May 31, 2017:

- Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

- Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

- BA (H) Business Economics

- BA (H) Humanities and Social Sciences

- Bachelor of Elementary Education

- Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports

- BA (H) Multimedia and Mass Communication

- B.Tech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations

- BA (H) Music

Important Dates:

* Online Registration Starts- May 22, 2017

* Online Registration Ends- June 12, 2017 (5 PM)

* Announcement of first cut-off list– June 20, 2017

Document Verification (1st list): June 22

* Announcement of second cut-off list– June 24, 2017

Document Verification (2nd list): June 28

* Announcement of third cut-off list– July 1, 2017

Document Verification (3rd list): July 4

* Announcement of fourth cut-off list– July 7, 2017

Document Verification (4th list): July 10

* Announcement of fifth cut-off list– July 13, 2017

Document Verification (5th list): July 15

* Announcement of sixth cut-off list– July 18, 2017

Document Verification (6th list): July 19

Important documents required for admission:



All aspirants who make it to the merit list as released by the university need to carry the following documents for verification:



1. Class 10 marksheet and certificates

2. Class 12 marksheet and certificates

3. Transfer certificate

4. Character certificate

5. Photographs (carry both stamp size and passport size)

6. Caste certificate (if applicable)

7. Sports or other quota documents

8. Scanned copy of photograph and signature

9. Disability certificate (if any)