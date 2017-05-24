CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: 'Far-Flung Relatives are Calling to ask About Marks'

New Delhi/Bengaluru: As confusion over the marks moderation policy prevails, the CBSE is tight-lipped about when it is going to release the Class 12 results.

Meanwhile, students across the country are worried about their future. “It makes us much more tensed. College admissions will get delayed and this will become a problem,” says Gayathri U, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya DRDO, Bengaluru.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday asked the CBSE to continue with the moderation policy and showed likeliness that the bench might order the policy to be scrapped from next year.

ALSO READ | Give Grace Marks to Students This Year, Delhi HC Orders CBSE

“When results are postponed, your stress level increases. Now that pre-university (PU) results are already out, they will get good seats but CBSE students might not,” said a very concerned Nithya B.

“It is making me more and more nervous. My relatives are bothering me, asking about the results,” said Aathira Menon, of Ryan International, Mayur Vihar Phase-III.

The CBSE had not released an official date for the results but media reports and exam-tracking portals had said the results were likely to be declared on May 24.

ALSO READ | HRD Minister to Meet Board Members on Wednesday

“They must announce an official date. We keep assuming and there is confusion,” said Malvika SV.

“There is too much pressure from parents, relatives and even those whom I do not know,” said Tom Thomas of St. Mary's Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar Phase-III.

“The CBSE is creating a suspense. Will we get it (results) today or will we get it tomorrow?” said Anns Rani Charlin also from St. Mary's Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar Phase-III.

ALSO READ | No Clarity on Result Date After HC Order

Sources in the CBSE, however, told CNN-News18 that the Board was yet to get the court order, passed on Tuesday. The order was likely to reach the CBSE at 10am after which the officials would take a decision on announcing the results, the source added.

CBSE schools association head in Karnataka, M Srinivasan, told CNN-News18 that the results were unlikely to be declared on Wednesday as the results would be have been tabulated without moderation and would have to be re-tabulated after the court order.

MARKS MODERATION

There seems to be a consensus among students over marks moderation with students saying that it was a necessary element and it should not scrapped.

"The decision to scrap the moderation policy came on April 24. We were taken aback as there was no prior information. Had they told us before we started preparations, it would have been a fair deal. This time the Maths exam’s pattern had changed. Physics and Maths were tough papers. We should be given grace marks," said Saloni Singhal, student of a CBSE board school in New Delhi.

ALSO READ | How Moderation Policy, Which May Delay Result, Works

Karuna Bhatela from DAV Mausam Nagar also agreed with his batch-mates that the CBSE’s decision to scrap the moderation policy was too sudden. “Glad that the HC questioned the timing of it and has put it on hold. Our batch should not suffer by not getting grace marks when questions were tough," he said

The Delhi High Court had on Monday termed as "unfair and irresponsible" the CBSE's decision to scrap its moderation policy. The decision, which would come into effect from this year, "would have a drastic effect on the students," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh said.

Shivani Sharma, student of RSKV New Delhi, said, "Batches before us had advantage of grace marks why should we not get it? This is bias. We were given no time to prepare according to the changed policy."

Although most were all for it, Gayathri B believes that the moderation marks only affect the average student. “For students who get 90 or 95%, the moderation does not matter. I feel moderation is needed only for students scoring average marks,” she said.