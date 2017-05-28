CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: How to Apply for Re-verification of Marks

New Delhi: Unhappy with board results? Don’t worry! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for re-verification of marks and the entire process is online.

Here’s what you have to do:

Step 1: Log on to the official website cbse.nic.in or cbseonline.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply for verification of marks — Class 12’, enter your roll number, school number and examination centre number.

Step 3: Once you submit this data, you will be taken to the payment gateway, where you have to pay the fee.

Step 4: Don’t forget to check your application status and fee status before closing the window.

The CBSE has allowed 21 days to apply for re-verification of marks.

Similarly, students under Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) can apply for rechecking on the board website www.cisce.org . The deadline to apply for rechecking is June 4, 2017. Post which, the board may not accept requests for rechecking.

However, it is advisable for students to start applying to colleges with the marks thus obtained as registration in many universities, including Delhi University, has already begun.