CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: HRD Minister to Meet Board Members Today

New Delhi: A day after Delhi high court ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the moderation policy this year, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar was all set to meet the board officials on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

The board has not yet declared the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Class 12 Results 2017, or even declared the date for the declaration, keeping close to 10 lakh students waiting.

The board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 were held from March 9. While 886,506 candidates had registered for Class 10 examination — 15.73 percent more than last year — a total of 1,098,981 students enrolled for Class 12 exams, a 2.82 percent increase from the year before.

The Delhi HC on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the moderation policy this year.

The court told the education board that it may choose to scrap the policy from next year. Sources at CBSE told News18 that it was preparing a response to the directive.

A PIL, filed by a parent, said that the policy should be revised or at least postponed for next year.

The court, while hearing the plea on Monday, asked the education authority why the policy couldn’t be implemented from next year since the results for this year were to be announced soon.

While the CBSE is yet to announce results, many universities across the country, including prestigious Delhi University, have started admission process, leaving students jittery.