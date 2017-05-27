CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 Out Before Noon Tomorrow, Moderation Policy in Play

New Delhi: CBSE Class 12 results 2017 would be declared on Sunday before noon, the Central Board of Secondary Education said in a notification on Friday, ending the suspense over the much-awaited result.

The CBSE will follow the Delhi High Court order and continue with the moderation or grace marks policy this year, another sign of relief for students who appeared for the exams when the moderation policy was still in place. Students had also been anxious that any delay in the result could affect their college admission prospects.

"The results will be announced on May 28, Sunday in the forenoon. We will follow the five-point moderation policy as directed by the high court," a senior CBSE official said.

Moderation policy refers to a practice in which students are given extra marks in subjects regarded unusually difficult, or when there have been differences in the sets of question papers.

The Board was earlier believed to have been considering challenging the high court order but was advised against it by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain that moving the apex court may be counter-productive and could also delay results.

A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for exams, which is a 2.82 per cent point increase from that of 2016.

The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29.

The Board will announce the results of all its 10 regions simultaneously. Delhi regions have the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates.

A total of 2,497 candidates under the disabilities category also registered for this year's exam.

A day later on Monday, results to the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 would also be declared.