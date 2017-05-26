CBSE Class 12 Results Out Soon, No Plan to Approach SC: Govt's Top Lawyer

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has no plans to appeal against the Delhi High Court order on continuation of moderation or grace marks policy, which has delayed the announcement of CBSE Class 12 results 2017.

“We are not filing any petition (with the Supreme Court). My advice is not to file an appeal and honour the High Court order which has been accepted by the HRD ministry and CBSE Chairman,” Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain told News18.com. He also confirmed that the results would be "declared soon".

CBSE chairman RK Chaturvedi had met Jain to seek a legal opinion after Tuesday’s High Court verdict.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the continuation of the moderation policy this year, saying it was unfair to students who had registered for the exam when the policy was still in place. The court order seems to have delayed the CBSE Class 12 results 2017 which were widely expected to be declared on Wednesday.

If the moderation policy has to be continued for 2017, then the Class 12 results, which would be have been tabulated without moderation, would have to be re-tabulated to include grace marks, CBSE schools association head in Karnataka, M Srinivasan, had told CNN-News18.

At a high-level meeting on Wednesday, chaired by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, it was decided that the CBSE would take legal opinion before deciding on its future course of action.

Sources have told News18 that the moderation policy has to be viewed at three different levels – grace marks to help students pass in case he or she is missing out by few marks, difficulty levels in different sets and inflation or spiking of marks which is carried out in the garb of moderation.

The issue of six states already declaring their results is seen as another matter of concern as those students are likely to suffer in the undergraduate admissions.

The CBSE has not yet issued a notification for the result date but when declared, the results will be available at www.cbse.nic.in and cbse.examresults.net.