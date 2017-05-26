CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 to be Out in 48 Hours, Board to Confirm Time Today

New Delhi: The uncertainty over CBSE Class 12 results 2017 is over. Sources said the much-awaited results would be out in the next 48 hours, as early as Saturday evening. By Friday evening, the CBSE will declare the date of the result, sources said.

The moderation or grace marks policy which was there in place for the last couple of years will continue as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to comply with High Court order which stopped it from withdrawing the moderation policy for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations which were held this session.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the continuation of the moderation policy this year, saying it was unfair to students who had registered for the exam when the policy was still in place. The court order seems to have delayed the CBSE Class 12 results 2017 which were widely expected to be declared on Wednesday.

If the moderation policy has to be continued for 2017, then the Class 12 results, which would be have been tabulated without moderation, would have to be re-tabulated to include grace marks, CBSE schools association head in Karnataka, M Srinivasan, had told CNN-News18.

Sources have told News18 that the moderation policy has to be viewed at three different levels – grace marks to help students pass in case he or she is missing out by few marks, difficulty levels in different sets and inflation or spiking of marks which is carried out in the garb of moderation.

The issue of six states already declaring their results is seen as another matter of concern as those students are likely to suffer in the undergraduate admissions.

When declared, the Class 12 results will be available at www.cbse.nic.in and cbse.examresults.net.