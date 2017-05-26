CBSE Class 12 Results to be Declared on Sunday. Check on cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The students who appeared for their Intermediate exams in the academic year 2016-17 can finally heave a sigh of relief. The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday said that the results will be declared on Sunday, and the Board will follow the moderation policy as directed by the Delhi High Court, PTI reported.

The moderation or grace marks policy which was there in place for the last couple of years will continue as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to comply with High Court order which stopped it from withdrawing the moderation policy for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations which were held this session.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the continuation of the moderation policy this year, saying it was unfair to students who had registered for the exam when the policy was still in place. The court order seems to have delayed the CBSE Class 12 results 2017 which were widely expected to be declared on Wednesday.

If the moderation policy has to be continued for 2017, then the Class 12 results, which would be have been tabulated without moderation, would have to be re-tabulated to include grace marks, CBSE schools association head in Karnataka, M Srinivasan, had told CNN-News18.

When declared, the Class 12 results will be available at www.cbse.nic.in and cbse.examresults.net.