CBSE Class 12 Results: Twitterati's Take on Delay Panic is a Laugh Riot
New Delhi: Confusion prevailed over the date of CBSE Class 12th Board result 2017 with the Delhi High Court directing the Central Board of Secondary Education to continue with the moderation or ‘grace marks’ policy this year.
The CBSE had not released an official date for the results but media reports and exam-tracking portals had said the results were likely to be declared on May 24. Sources in the CBSE, however, told CNN-News18 that the Board was yet to get the court order, passed on Tuesday.
Taking stock of the situation, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar is set to meet the Board officials on Wednesday.
The delay is causing panic among students and the ever-so-funny Twitterverse is having a field day:
#CbseResults2017
Excitement of neighbours and relatives reached sky high , some might get heart attacks pic.twitter.com/hXMh0Q7Pbp
— Chirag (@igot10on10) May 24, 2017
#CbseResults2017 Will Not Be Declared Today.#SurgicalStrike On Neighbours And Relatives.Let's Have 2 Mins Of Silence For Their Excitement 😉 pic.twitter.com/kU8Ox9OGka
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirRvindrJadeja) May 24, 2017
Come on CBSE!
Class 12th students Right now #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/cNTygpf9F7
— Sherry Saini (@iamsherrysaini) May 24, 2017
And some had their own concerns
#CbseResults2017
Bhai CBSE toh thik hai par when are ICSE results going to be declared? Bohot din se latka k rakha hai😝
— Mihir Sharma (@MihirSh33529447) May 24, 2017
No memes, only straight talk
Just come ok. #cbseresults2017
— Monaliza Rai (@1765Mlr) May 23, 2017
#CBSEResults2017 coming tomorrow?
— Chirag Khanna (@Chirag5Khanna) May 23, 2017
Nita Ambani’s mother, Purnima Dalal – the latest meme rage – also sees an entry in the debate
#CbseResults2017......results aa rahe hai....... Prayer aunty, where are you now? pic.twitter.com/0InLn67Olb
— Harshil Handa (@handa_harshil) May 24, 2017
The obsession of Indian parents with marks is something no one will ever get over
After #CbseResults2017 every parents will be like pic.twitter.com/mZ8eVaOpk5
— Sundeep.V.PauL (@MythicalPAUL) May 24, 2017
Oh relatives…
My relatives waiting at my home. #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/P6hU2tTcHC
— Harman wadala (@VforVeerji) May 24, 2017
#CbseResults2017 #CBSE #wednesdaywisdom #wednesdaymotivation #funny #likeforfolow #likeforlikeback pic.twitter.com/0eqhk2xQU1
— Rahul joshi (@not_rahul) May 23, 2017
#CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/ElBRJxk7kX
— Brajit Paul (@Brajitforever) May 24, 2017
Relatives and neighbours are more excited and tensed than the student and parents 😂😂😂😂 #CbseResults2017 #cbseresults pic.twitter.com/nFwmYvpkR6
— Swati Sharma (@swati360) May 24, 2017
Don’t chase success, let success chase you
Students trying to achieve high marks 😂#CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/4UKnKrYKy6
— aftaß (@iam_aftab_) May 24, 2017
