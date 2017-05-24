X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
2-min read

CBSE Class 12 Results: Twitterati's Take on Delay Panic is a Laugh Riot

News18.com

Updated: May 24, 2017, 1:40 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
CBSE Class 12 Results: Twitterati's Take on Delay Panic is a Laugh Riot
Image for representative purposes. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Confusion prevailed over the date of CBSE Class 12th Board result 2017 with the Delhi High Court directing the Central Board of Secondary Education to continue with the moderation or ‘grace marks’ policy this year.

The CBSE had not released an official date for the results but media reports and exam-tracking portals had said the results were likely to be declared on May 24. Sources in the CBSE, however, told CNN-News18 that the Board was yet to get the court order, passed on Tuesday.

Taking stock of the situation, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar is set to meet the Board officials on Wednesday.

The delay is causing panic among students and the ever-so-funny Twitterverse is having a field day:

Come on CBSE!

And some had their own concerns

No memes, only straight talk

Nita Ambani’s mother, Purnima Dalal – the latest meme rage – also sees an entry in the debate

The obsession of Indian parents with marks is something no one will ever get over

Oh relatives…

Don’t chase success, let success chase you

First Published: May 24, 2017, 1:29 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.