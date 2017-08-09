CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2017 Announced on cbseresults.nic.in
The CBSE Board had earlier notified on its official website - cbse.nic.in that Class 12th Compartment Results 2017 will be declared in the second week of August in all probability.
The CBSE Class 12th (SSC) Compartment Results 2017 have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi today on its official results website cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Board had earlier notified on its official website - cbse.nic.in that Class 12th Compartment Results 2017 will be declared in the second week of August in all probability.
Students who had re-appeared in July Compartment Exams can check their results by following the instructions below:
How to Check CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official results website - cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Compartment Result-2017 for Class-XII - Announced on 9th August 2017
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No. as given on your Admit Card
Step 4: Click Submit, Download the Result and Take a Print Out for Further Reference
Direct Link: http://cbseresults.nic.in/class12comp-wdf/Class12th17c.htm
Students can also check the school wise result by clicking on School Wise Results on the homepage.
Direct Link: schoolcoderesults.nic.in
The CBSE Class 12th Results were declared on May 28th 2017, however students who were not satisfied with the result had applied for re-evaluation and those who could not clear 1 subject out of all were given a chance to re-appear in the Supplementary or Compartment exams in July. The Board had set up two committees for the re-evaluation process.
Class 12th Compartment exams were conducted by the CBSE Board from July 17th, 2017. Practical exams were also conducted three days later for those candidates who had failed in the Practicals earlier in March 2017.
CBSE Board will issue fresh Mark Sheets for the students who had re-appeared in the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exams 2017.
The CBSE Class 12th Results were declared on May 28th 2017, however students who were not satisfied with the result had applied for re-evaluation and those who could not clear 1 subject out of all were given a chance to re-appear in the Supplementary or Compartment exams in July. The Board had set up two committees for the re-evaluation process.
Class 12th Compartment exams were conducted by the CBSE Board from July 17th, 2017. Practical exams were also conducted three days later for those candidates who had failed in the Practicals earlier in March 2017.
CBSE Board will issue fresh Mark Sheets for the students who had re-appeared in the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exams 2017.
