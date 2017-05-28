CBSE Declares Class 12 Results 2017 With Moderation Policy

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results 2017 at 10:30am on Sunday, ending the wait of millions of apprehensive students who now look forward to gaining admissions in colleges and universities across India.

The results declared include five-point moderation as ordered by the Delhi High Court recently. The court had quashed the Board’s decision to do away with the moderation or grace marks policy, saying students who appeared for the exams in March did so with the knowledge that grace marks would continue.

A total of 10,98,891 candidates — 6,38,865 boys and 4,60,026 girls — from 10,678 schools had registered for the Class 12 exams, which is a 2.82 percent increase from 2016. Delhi regions have the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates. The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29.

Students need to score at least 33 percent in each subject to pass. They must clear the 33%-mark in both practicals/internals and the main examination. For instance, if the total marks required in the written paper for Biology are 70, then the student needs to obtain at least 23.1 in order to pass. If the total internal marks are 30, students need to obtain 9.9 in order to pass the internals/practicals. Overall, a student should score 33 out of 100 in each subject.

Students who fail in up to two subjects can appear for compartment exams which take place in the months of July and August. If the students manage to clear the subjects during their compartment exams, they are declared 'Passed' and those who fail in the compartment exam must repeat Class 12 and reappear for examination again in the following year.

The CBSE results will be followed on Monday by the results to the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12.