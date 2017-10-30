CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 2017: Class X Pass Students Apply Online Today, Last Date Nov 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications for CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child of Class X passed in 2017 on its official website - cbse.nic.in.Female students who have passed their Class X from schools affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi and are the single child of their parents are eligible to apply for this scholarship.The candidate must have cleared her Class X exam with minimum 60% or 6.2 CGPA and must be continuing her further studies for Class XI and XII.CBSE will sponsor all 'Single Girl Students' who have secured minimum 60% or 6.2 CGPA marks or grades this year subject to some terms and conditions. These can be read at the official notification that can be accessed at the URL mentioned below.http://cbse.nic.in/Scholarship/Webpages/SGC%20Sship%20Scheme-2017.pdfCandidates can apply either online or offline. The last date to apply online is 15th November 2017 and the same for sending the applications by post or in person is 30thNovember 2017. Female students eligible and interested for the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 2017 can follow the instructions given below and apply online today.– Visit the official website - cbse.nic.in– Under Recent Announcements, click on the below URL:CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child of Class X passed in 2017– Click on Apply Online and fill in the necessary details– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceCandidates must keep their CBSE Class X Roll Number and Certificate Number handy while applying online. Both the numbers are mentioned on the Class X mark sheet/grade sheet issued by CBSE.