CBSE NEET 2017 Result Will be Declared After June 13 on cbseneet.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is not likely to declare the results of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 before June 13 due to the Madras High Court order on the NEET Question Paper language controversy.

The new date will be published after the final verdict.

As per the schedule given by CBSE, NEET results 2017 were supposed to be declared on June 8.

The NEET was held on May 7 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18.

The CBSE on Tuesday denied in the Madras High Court that vernacular question papers for NEET 2017 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses were easier than the papers in English.

In its counter affidavit to petitions seeking cancellation of the NEET held recently citing alleged non-uniformity in the exam, the CBSE rejected the contention that question papers in vernacular languages such as Gujarati were much easier compared to English.

In an interim order on the petitions, Justice M V Muralidharan had on May 24 stayed the publication of the NEET results 2017 and directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE director and the Union health ministry to file their counter affidavits.

The petitioners have alleged that uniform question papers were not given. In Tamil Nadu, a different set of questions was given to those who opted for English and Tamil, they said claiming that the one in Tamil was easier.

Seeking vacation of the stay, the CBSE counter said the question papers had been set -- at easy average and tough levels -- and they had been moderated by the experts and the issue of one question being tougher than the other did not arise.

It was only experts who decided on the difficulty level of the question papers.

The counter said 90.75 per cent of the students had written the examination in English and only 9.25 per cent of the students had written in vernacular languages.

It also said question papers were prepared in vernacular language to ensure that there was no leakage. In case of leakage, it would be enough if re-examination was held only for 1.05 lakh students. In some cases, not even 0.03 per cent of the candidates opted for vernacular language.

Besides, the scheme of NEET examination was a single eligibility-cum-entrance test and not a single question paper test, it said.

The stay of publication of results would jeopardize the interests of lakhs of students.

There was already delay in the publication of results and it should not be delayed further, the counter said.

Hence, the court should vacate the stay and enable students to join the course.

The court had on Monday sought the English translation of Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi question papers of the NEET.

Steps to Check NEET result 2017:

- Log on to the official website cbseneet.nic.in

- Click on relevant link

- Enter the details in specific fields provided

- Click to submit

- Download the NEET Result 2017 and take print out for future reference

More than 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants had appeared for the NEET at over 1,900 centres across the country.

For any new notification, the students can check their official website cbseneet.nic.in