CBSE Private Exams 2018: Online Application Forms for Class 10, 12 Available on cbse.nic.in
CBSE has started the application process for candidates who are listed under the NIOP (Class X), FAIL/COMPARTMENT (Class XII) categories along with for those who plan to appear for improving their previous scores or wish to appear for an additional subject as a Private candidate.
CBSE Private Candidate Form 2018 for Class 10th and 12th has been released on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) - http://www.cbse.nic.in. CBSE has started the registration process for candidates who are listed under the NIOP (Class X), FAIL/COMPARTMENT (Class XII) categories along with for those who plan to appear for improving their previous scores or wish to appear for an additional subject as a Private candidate. Private candidates can follow the instructions below and apply today for the Class 10th or 12th March 2018 mainboard exams.
How to Apply for CBSE Private Candidate March 2018 Board Exams
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cbse.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Online Application for Private Candidates for Main Exam 2018 (Class X/XII)
Step 3 – Click on the relevant tab from left side menu depending upon which exam you wish to appear for viz:
Compartment (Class 12), or
Improvement, or
Failure, or
Addnl. Subject
Step 4 – Enter your Previous Roll Number, Previous year of examination, Enter 5 digit School No. & Center No. as given on your previous admit card, select class 10th or 12th
Step 5 – Pay the fee
Step 6 – Complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Impact of Revised Class 10th Exam Pattern
Candidates appearing for Class 10th Exams need to prepare according to the revised exam pattern notified by the CBSE. As per CBSE’s circular no. 05/2017, CBSE has discontinued the Scheme-I and Scheme-II for Class 10th board exams from the academic year 2017-18. Therefore, students appearing in Class 10th Board Exams 2018 will give their exams as per the new exam pattern.
Candidates can read the same at the below mentioned URL: http://49.50.70.100/web_material/Circulars/2017/05_circular_10th_Board_Exam_English.pdf
