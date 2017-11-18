GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CBSE Recruitment 2017: 37 Posts, Apply Before 21st November 2017

As per Central Board of Secondary Education – CBSE’s notice the recruitment to these posts will be on deputation basis for CBSE’s New Delhi and other regional offices.

Updated:November 18, 2017, 12:32 PM IST
The maximum age to apply for the above mentioned positions is 56 years as on the closing date of application viz 21st November 2017.
CBSE Recruitment 2017 to Online Application window to fill 37 Posts of Regional Director, Joint Secretary, Additional IAFA, Deputy Financial Advisor, Accountants, Superintending Engineer, etc is coming to an end and will close on 21st November 2017, Tuesday, next week. As per Central Board of Secondary Education – CBSE’s notice the recruitment to these posts will be on deputation basis for CBSE’s New Delhi and other regional offices. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for these positions can Apply Online before the last date.

CBSE Recruitment 2017 Job Vacancies: 37 Posts

Regional Director – 1
Joint Secretary – 3
Additional IAFA – 1
Superintending Engineer – 1
Assistant Secretary (Vigilance) – 1
Deputy Financial Advisor – 1
Assistant Secretary (Legal) – 1
Accounts Officer – 3
Section Officer (Legal) – 3
Junior Accounts Officer – 1
Senior Accountant – 6
Accountant – 15

Age Limit:
The maximum age to apply for the above mentioned positions is 56 years as on the closing date of application viz 21st November 2017.
Application Process:

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below:

Step 1 – Visit the official website – cbse.nic.in

Step 2 – Under Recent Announcements, click on “Apply Online”:
Vacancies for various post on Deputation basis | Apply Online

Step 3 - Click on Apply Online given at the left side of the screen

Step 4 – Select the post you are applying for, click on Proceed

Step 5 – Complete the application process and take a print out of the application

Step 6 – Mail a hard copy of the application form along with supporting documents to
The Deputy Secretary (A&L),
Central Board of Secondary Education,
Shiksha Kendra, 2 Community Centre, Preet Vihar,
Delhi – 110092

Direct Link: http://59.179.16.89/cbse/2017/recruit/

Official Advertisement No. 01/2017 - Direct Link: http://www.cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/Advertisement%20for%20CBSE%20Website_2017.pdf

Documents Required:

The following documents and certificates are to sent along with the hard copy of the online application form:
1. Attested copy of educational qualifications and experience
2. Work experience certificate
3. Caste/Category certificate if applicable (viz SC, ST, OBC, etc)
4. “Forwarding letter of HOD concerned, ACRs of last 5 years, Vigilance clearance, Integrity certificate, list of Major and Minor penalties imposed during last 10 years along with ‘No Objection Certificate’ to the effect that in event of the selection the official will be relieved.”
