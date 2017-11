CBSE Recruitment 2017: 37 Posts, Apply Before 21st November 2017

CBSE Recruitment 2017 to Online Application window to fill 37 Posts of Regional Director, Joint Secretary, Additional IAFA, Deputy Financial Advisor, Accountants, Superintending Engineer, etc is coming to an end and will close on 21st November 2017, Tuesday, next week. As per Central Board of Secondary Education – CBSE’s notice the recruitment to these posts will be on deputation basis for CBSE’s New Delhi and other regional offices. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for these positions can Apply Online before the last date.Regional Director – 1Joint Secretary – 3Additional IAFA – 1Superintending Engineer – 1Assistant Secretary (Vigilance) – 1Deputy Financial Advisor – 1Assistant Secretary (Legal) – 1Accounts Officer – 3Section Officer (Legal) – 3Junior Accounts Officer – 1Senior Accountant – 6Accountant – 15The maximum age to apply for the above mentioned positions is 56 years as on the closing date of application viz 21st November 2017.Application Process:Step 1 – Visit the official website – cbse.nic.in Step 2 – Under Recent Announcements, click on “Apply Online”:Vacancies for various post on Deputation basis | Apply OnlineStep 3 - Click on Apply Online given at the left side of the screenStep 4 – Select the post you are applying for, click on ProceedStep 5 – Complete the application process and take a print out of the applicationStep 6 – Mail a hard copy of the application form along with supporting documents toThe Deputy Secretary (A&L),Central Board of Secondary Education,Shiksha Kendra, 2 Community Centre, Preet Vihar,Delhi – 110092The following documents and certificates are to sent along with the hard copy of the online application form:1. Attested copy of educational qualifications and experience2. Work experience certificate3. Caste/Category certificate if applicable (viz SC, ST, OBC, etc)4. “Forwarding letter of HOD concerned, ACRs of last 5 years, Vigilance clearance, Integrity certificate, list of Major and Minor penalties imposed during last 10 years along with ‘No Objection Certificate’ to the effect that in event of the selection the official will be relieved.”