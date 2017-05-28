CBSE Result: Never Gave up on my Cricket Time, Topper Tells Javadekar

New Delhi: Aditya Jain had just checked his score on the CBSE website when a call broke his thoughts. Yet to get over the fact that he had scored a staggering 99.2% in Class XII, the teenager had received a call from HRD minister Prakash Javdekar.

“My son was really excited. Javadekar told him that the country needed more bright students like him,” said Aditya’s father, a businessman in Chandigarh.

His son, a student of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir in Chandigarh, is one of the top three scorers as the CBSE announced results early on Sunday. He had missed the top slot to Delhi girl Raksha Gopal by a whisker. Raksha scored 99.6% , followed by Bhumi Saval 99.4 %.

“I want to pursue Economics from either SRCC or St Stephens,” Aditya told News 18. The result was not exactly a shocker as the teen had, in class 10, scored a CGPA of 10. He had received a letter of appreciation too from then minister Smriti Irani.

“I was never studying at a stretch. I never took tuitions. I had already missed out on my cricket matches in school because of studies. I didn’t want tuitions to take whatever extra time I had. I played in the evening. My hours, since I was in class 6, have been fixed and consistent. I have continued that fixed schedule and it has worked for me,” said Aditya.

“We don’t have to face a lot of challenges in Chandigarh. It’s a small city. Distance that kids have to travel to school is short. We did, however, sacrifice on our social life so that we could all be around him whenever he needed is,” said Aditya’s father.