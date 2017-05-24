CBSE Results 2017: How Moderation Policy, Which May Delay Result, Works

New Delhi: A Delhi High Court ruling ordering the CBSE to continue with the moderation or grace marks policy may delay the Class 12 Board exam result 2017 which were expected to be declared on May 24.

The court had asked the Central Board of Secondary Education to continue with the policy which was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year.

CBSE schools association head in Karnataka, M Srinivasan, told CNN-News18 that the results were unlikely to be declared on Wednesday as the results would be have been tabulated without moderation and would have to be re-tabulated after the court order.

Here’s a look at how the moderation policy works:

- A Moderation Committee finalises the specific parameters which would decide how grace marks are given. This is usually done based on computerised statistical parameters

- If a student has scored more than 40 marks in most subjects but is short of two marks to pass in one, the computer automatically awards the student the two grace marks

- If a student has scored 89% overall, the computer pushed the score to 90% so the student gets placed in the A1 grade

The CBSE had done away with the system which was seen as unfair in some quarters. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, however, asked the CBSE to continue with the policy which was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year.

The High Court termed as "unfair and irresponsible" the board's decision to scrap its 'moderation policy' and asked why it cannot be implemented from next year.