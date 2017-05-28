CBSE Class 12 Result: 'Partial Vision Never Stopped me From Dreaming'

New Delhi: As the country was celebrating CBSE class XII toppers, who got above 99% marks, there were a few other super students who got slightly lower marks but their journey was more challenging than the general category toppers.

Toppers in the differently-abled category — Aditya R Raj from St Thomas Central School in Trivandrum, Lakshmi PV from Palghat Lions School in Palakkad and Dharshana MV from Nalanda International Public School in Krishnagiri — overcame all odds to emerge victorious.

Dharshana MV, who is blind in the right eye and has only partial vision in the left one, has scored 96.2%.

“Preparation was bit challenging, but I did it all with the support of family and teachers,” she told News18.

“I use magnifying glasses to read books. I had opted for Computer Science as the fifth subject, but could not spend much time on computers. I wanted to score more, but my studying hours never crossed late in the night. It had to be done during the day,” she said.

Dharshana says wanted take commerce and come up with “original ideas in financial management”. “Commerce as a subject was new to me but the teachers made sure that my concepts were clear — there support is the backbone of my success,” she said.

“The fact that I have partial vision has never stopped me from dreaming,” she said. Apart from school classes, Dharshana used audio tools and took extra classes to be ahead of others.

“My school did everything to make me forget about my disability, so I could concentrate on learning. I always felt like a normal kid,” she said.

Dharshana doesn’t want to participate in the rat race to join colleges in Delhi and Mumbai. “I want to study here, because I am passionate about Carnatic music. I want to be an entrepreneur and at the same time be a singer. MS Subbulakshmi is my inspiration. I practice at home and sometimes I sing at concerts... people appreciate my singing talent and I don’t want to leave it only for a Delhi or Mumbai college,” she said.

“I am going to have both music and finance as my career,” she said.

Her father R Mohan, who is a businessman in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, said initially there were problems due to partial blindness of his daughter but she has found her way into the world. “Now, we as parents have stopped worrying,” he said with a sense of attainment.