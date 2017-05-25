CBSE Should Announce Result Date & End Speculation: Former Board Chief

New Delhi: As students await news on their Board exam results, former chairman of Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) Ashok Ganguly spoke to News18 on what the hullaballoo is all about and how moderation policy impacts students.

Has CBSE ever done marks moderation before?

It has been part of the external assessment policy since forever. The one thing that I would want to focus on is the difference between grace marks and moderation policy. Grace marks are given to students who are failing. Say, a student is short of 4-5 marks, he is given marks to make him pass. Moderation policy is more scientific.

Could you explain the phases?

The moderation takes place in three phases. First, there is moderation of question paper, then there is moderation of marking schemes. Post that there is moderation of marks. If you handle this process unscientifically, marks are inflated.

Why is the confusion over mark moderation when the results are about to be published?

We can’t talk about this policy when the students are preparing for their exams. It creates unnecessary hype. The policy has not been given due importance. There are 52 Boards; some have declared their results and some haven’t. In the end, it’s the students who suffer.

The confusion is because there is no consensus and clear cut policy on moderation policy.

Please explain the process of re-evaluation of several papers?

Evaluation is done manually. And it comes post the declaration of results. Say if a student has got 80% marks, but expects more, then he/she can send it for revaluation. Let’s not forget there is always a standard error of measurement. That needs to be taken into account when one sees results.

Is the CBSE process of 'standardization' of marks a flawed one?

It is flawed because it is being looked at in a hurried manner. Moderation has to be foolproof and absolutely transparent. The policy cannot inflate marks. Only those question papers which are deemed difficult should be moderated, and the students who attempted it must be part of the moderation of marks. It must also be ensured that the moderation is not more than 1-5 marks.

Why is the CBSE’s mark moderation policy unfair?



It is miscible approach and has not been given due importance. All Boards in India must be considered. Look at what’s happening right now. Students are tense, some Boards have declared results, and some haven’t. It’s unfair to the students.

Why can’t the Board keep students informed about results?

I don’t know why it’s not doing so, but it’s definitely possible. We owe it to the students. In this day and age, everything is digital. The Board can fix a particular date and get done with the speculation.