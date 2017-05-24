CBSE to Allow Grace Marks But Spiking Not Acceptable, Says HRD Minister Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday told News18 that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will continue to give grace marks, but spiking of marks beyond that will not be acceptable.

Clearing doubts around the moderation policy after a Delhi High Court order on Tuesday said the CBSE may choose to scrap the policy from next year, the HRD minister said, “It’s wrong on part of the school boards to inflate marks… awarding of grace marks has logic but hiking of marks has no logic”.

Javadekar said the Centre was reviewing the entire process of teaching in government schools across the country and called for “better accountability of school teachers”.

On the complaints of massive hike in fees of private schools, he said different states were following different methods to ensure that school fees isn’t hiked beyond a limit. “I am following all such decisions,” said the minister.

The government is also set to change the policy of promoting students uninhibited till Class 9. “We will have a system to detain a student either in Class 5 or in Class 8,” said Javadekar.

When asked about various cases of corruption against RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and his family, HRD minister said he was not interested in the choice of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “But Lalu must answer allegations against him,” he said.