CBSE UGC NET 2017 Admit Cards Released for Nov 5th Exam at cbsenet.nic.in
Candidates will also get the information regarding their Exam centre, timings and other exam related details from the admit cards.
CBSE UGC NET 2017 Admit Cards have been released by Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi on its official website - cbsenet.nic.in. UGC National Eligibility Test - NET 2017 is scheduled to be conducted by CBSE on 5th November 2017 at 91 test centres across India and the admit cards for will be available till the exam day. Candidates will also get the information regarding their Exam centre, timings and other exam related details from the admit cards. Candidates who had applied for CBSE UGC National Eligibility Test, NET 2017, can download their admit cards from the official website by following the steps given below.
How to download Admit Card for CBSE UGC NET 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – At the end of the page, click on ‘Login for Admit Card and Image Correction – NET November 2017’
Step 3 – Enter your application number and password to log in
Step 4 – Download your admit card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx
Candidates must check their personal details and image in the admit card. In case of any mistake or issue with the download of admit card, candidates must contact CBSE by emailing at net@cbse.gov.in
Admit card is the most important document required for appearing in UGC NET exam and candidates must also carry their Aadhaar card and one copy of the same on the exam day. Candidates who don’t have an Aadhaar card, can apply for the same and furnish their Aadhaar Enrollment number. Candidates of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya can furnish their passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other govt. ID that they’ve used during the registration process.
