CBSE UGC NET 2017 Application Process for Nov 5 Exam Ends Today. Apply Now on cbsenet.nic.in
The candidates who have still not paid the fee, can make the payment either today or tomorrow i.e. September 12th 2017 either online via Debit or Credit Card or by making payment via an SBI challan that needs to be deposited on or before tomorrow at your nearest SBI branch.
The candidates can pay the fee until 12th of September.
The online registration for CBSE University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 will end today i.e. 11th of September. National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted every year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to test eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in UGC recognised universities.
The CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam is scheduled for November 5th 2017. Candidates who have still not applied for CBSE UGC NET 2017 can apply today at at cbsenet.nic.in.
Interested candidates can follow the instructions below to register online:
How to apply for CBSE UGC NET 2017:
Step 1: Visit cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Fill Application Form - NET November 2017
Step 3: Candidates need to fill details,
Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signature
Step 5: Pay the Examination fee
Step 6: Take a print out from Confirmation Page.
Direct Link: http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx
The candidates who have still not paid the fee, can make the payment either today or tomorrow i.e. September 12th 2017 either online via Debit or Credit Card or by making payment via an SBI challan that needs to be deposited on or before tomorrow at your nearest SBI branch. After successful payment of the UGC NET 2017 exam fee candidates must keep the confirmation copy.
Candidates are suggested to fill all details accurately however in case of any mistakes the option to rectify mistakes will be available from September 19th 2017 to September 25th 2017. As per the detailed notification issued by CBSE, Admit cards will be available on the official website under candidate’s profile from October 15th 2017.
Candidates need to score minimum 55% Pass Marks in Master’s Degree to be eligible for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET). Students in Final Year of Post Graduate Degree Programs can apply if they feel that they’ll have a minimum aggregate of 55% or more.
This year onwards, UGC NET exam will be conducted only once in a year instead of twice. Also, this time CBSE has made it mandatory for the candidates to furnish Aadhaar Card details at the time of online registration excluding candidates of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya, who can furnish their passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Govt.
The CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam is scheduled for November 5th 2017. Candidates who have still not applied for CBSE UGC NET 2017 can apply today at at cbsenet.nic.in.
Interested candidates can follow the instructions below to register online:
How to apply for CBSE UGC NET 2017:
Step 1: Visit cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Fill Application Form - NET November 2017
Step 3: Candidates need to fill details,
Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signature
Step 5: Pay the Examination fee
Step 6: Take a print out from Confirmation Page.
Direct Link: http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx
The candidates who have still not paid the fee, can make the payment either today or tomorrow i.e. September 12th 2017 either online via Debit or Credit Card or by making payment via an SBI challan that needs to be deposited on or before tomorrow at your nearest SBI branch. After successful payment of the UGC NET 2017 exam fee candidates must keep the confirmation copy.
Candidates are suggested to fill all details accurately however in case of any mistakes the option to rectify mistakes will be available from September 19th 2017 to September 25th 2017. As per the detailed notification issued by CBSE, Admit cards will be available on the official website under candidate’s profile from October 15th 2017.
Candidates need to score minimum 55% Pass Marks in Master’s Degree to be eligible for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET). Students in Final Year of Post Graduate Degree Programs can apply if they feel that they’ll have a minimum aggregate of 55% or more.
This year onwards, UGC NET exam will be conducted only once in a year instead of twice. Also, this time CBSE has made it mandatory for the candidates to furnish Aadhaar Card details at the time of online registration excluding candidates of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya, who can furnish their passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Govt.