CBSE UGC NET 2017 Application Process Starts on cbsenet.nic.in Today for Nov 5 Exam; Aadhaar a Must
Candidates need to score minimum 55% Pass Marks in Master’s Degree to be eligible for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET).
Screen grab taken from the official website cbsenet.nic.in
The CBSE University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 online registration has begun today i.e. 11th of August on the official website - cbsenet.nic.in.
Earlier last week, CBSE had issued a detailed notification and also announced that the examination date for CBSE UGC NET 2017 is November 5th 2017. The candidates keen on applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship at various government approved institutions can apply online by following the instructions below:
How to apply for CBSE UGC NET 2017:
Step 1: Visit cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Fill Application Form - NET November 2017
Step 3: Candidates need to fill details,
Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signature
Step 5: Pay the Examination fee
Step 6: Take a print out from Confirmation Page.
Direct Link: http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx
The online application window is open till 11th September 2017. Candidates applying for UGC NET 2017 must submit their fee before September 12th 2017 to confirm their application. Candidates are suggested to fill all details accurately however in case of any mistakes the option to rectify mistakes will be available from September 19th 2017 to September 25th 2017. As per the detailed notification issued by CBSE, Admit cards will be available on the official website under candidate’s profile from October 15th 2017.
Candidates need to score minimum 55% Pass Marks in Master’s Degree to be eligible for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET). Students in Final Year of Post Graduate Degree Programs can apply if they feel that they’ll have a minimum aggregate of 55% or more.
Also, this time CBSE has made it mandatory for the candidates to furnish Aadhaar Card details at the time of online registration excluding candidates of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya, who can furnish their passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Govt.
