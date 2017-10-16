CBSE UGC NET 2017 Expected to Release Admit Cards this Week at cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET Admit Cards are expected to be released this week on the official webpage of Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 - cbsenet.nic.in.NET or National Eligibility Test is a central examination conducted for determining the eligibility of assistant professors in the recognised universities. It is also the qualifying entrance examination for various Junior Research Fellowship programs in various universities in the country.UGC NET 2017 will be organised by the CBSE on November 5, 2017, next month and candidates must download their admit cards as soon as they are released to avoid any last minute hassles.Although there's no notification on the official website for the CBSE UGC NET 2017 admit cards; according to a report in TimesNow, a few sources have stated that the admit cards can be expected within the next 7 days.If the past trends are anything to go by, the Central Board of Secondary Education releases Admit cards 15-20 days ahead of the exam date. Thereby, given that UGC-NET 2017 is scheduled for November 5th, admit cards could be released anytime soon. CBSE usually keeps this 15-20 days gap to ensure that the candidates are apprised of the exam centres and they get enough time to report and rectify any issues related to the admit cards.It is noteworthy that the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, New Delhi is liable only for administrative purposes like releasing the admit cards and organizing the exam followed by the declaration of the UGC NET 2017 exam results. However, rest of the process will be followed by the University Grants Commission i.e. UGC itself. The e-certificates to qualified candidates for the post of JRF or eligibility for Assistant Professors will be issued by UGC- NET Bureau.CBSE will be conducting the UGC NET 2017 exam on 5th November 2017 at the 91 selected NET exam centres across the country for candidates seeking eligibility as Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both for 84 different subjects at various universities, institutions and colleges in India including the IITs and other national organisations.