CBSE UGC NET 2017: Result in Jan 2018, Answer Keys and OMR Sheets Expected Soon
CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam opens the gateway for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship in Indian Universities and Colleges.
CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam was conducted successfully on Sunday i.e. November 5th 2017 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 91 cities and 1700 exam centres across the country.
Approximately 9.3 Lakh candidates had applied for the highly anticipated UGC NET 2017 exam that opens the gateway for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow for deserving candidates.
As per the official statement by CBSE yesterday (Sunday), out of 9.3 lakh registered candidates, 409439 were male candidates, 519557 were female and 3 transgender candidates. CBSE has marked 75% attendance for the candidates that appeared for UGC NET 2017 on Sunday.
CBSE conducted the Paper I, II & III in 84 subjects in three sessions yesterday viz: Paper – I from 09:30am to 10:45am, Paper – II from 11:15am to 12:30pm and Paper – III from 02:00pm to 04:30pm. Differently-abled candidates were given additional 25 minutes for Paper – I and Paper – II while for Paper – III they were allotted 50 minutes extra.
CBSE organized the UGC National Eligibility Test 2017 under the supervision of Mrs. Anita Karwal - Chairperson CBSE, Mr. Anurag Tripathi – Secretary CBSE amidst various other officers of the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi. CBSE had rolled in 2091 observers and numerous invigilators to effectively conduct UGC NET 2017 and minimize any chances of cheating or fraud.
CBSE is expected to release the OMR sheets and Preliminary Answer Keys soon on its official website for UGC NET - http://cbsenet.nic.in/
Candidates will be allowed to raise objections for the Preliminary Answer Keys by paying an application fee and furnishing an authoritative source to support their objection. Based on the objections received (if any) and rectification (if required), CBSE will release the final answer keys. The results of UGC NET 2017 are expected to be released by the Board in January 2018.
