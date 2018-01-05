CBSE UGC NET November 2017 Complete Result Released: 45,737 Candidates Qualify, Download Final Answer Keys Now!
The final answer keys are available for all the 84 subjects for which the candidates had appeared in the UGC NET 2017 exam.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) office building. Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
UGC NET November 2017 Complete Result and Final Answer Keys have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE on its official website for National Eligibility Test (NET) – cbsenet.nic.in.
45737 from the entire country have qualified the UGC NET 2017 November examination. The candidates’ Roll number, subject code, category and final result i.e. Qualified for Assistant Professor Only or Qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor is mentioned on the list which can be accessed at the below mentioned url:
Complete result for NET NOV 2017
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=67&iii=Y
The names as well as exact scores of the candidates are not mentioned in the Complete Result, therefore candidates must login to their profile to check their individual scores or refer to the Final Answer Keys to ascertain their numbers.
CBSE has released the Final Answer Keys for Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. Candidates who wish to check the same can follow the instructions below and download the same:
How to Download UGC NET November 2017 Final Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Final Answer Keys for the Paper you wish to check viz:
Final Answer Key For Paper 1
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=64&iii=Y
Final Answer Key For Paper 2
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=65&iii=Y
Final Answer Key For Paper 3
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=66&iii=Y
The final answer keys are available for all the 84 subjects for which the candidates had appeared in the UGC NET 2017 exam.
Earlier this week on 3rd January 2018, i.e. Wednesday, CBSE had declared the result for UGC NET 2017 November exam which was conducted on 5th November 2017 at 1700 exam centres in 91 cities across the country.
Approximately 9.3 lakh candidates had enrolled for the UGC National Eligibility Test November 2017; out of the ones who had appeared for the same on 5th November 2017, 45737 candidates who have qualified this exam are now eligible to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow & Asst. Professor both.
