Bengaluru: Seven people were detained here on Wednesday after CCTV footage of a young woman being groped and molested in a deserted lane of Kammanahalli area in East Bengaluru on the night of December 31 by two bike-borne assailants came to light.

Earlier, the city's newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood, through a series of tweets on Tuesday night said his team has found "credible evidence" of molestation, attempt to robbery and have registered an FIR.

Enquiry conducted by a DCP rank officer has gone through feed from 45 cameras at MG road. Unedited video available with police. — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) January 3, 2017

Enquiry is already underway by an officer of DCP rank. — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) January 3, 2017

As promised we have found credible evidence repeat credible evidence in a case of wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob. — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) January 3, 2017

We have taken action by registering a FIR. Investigation is in progress. Police is working.... though silently. — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) January 3, 2017

In the video, a woman is seen walking towards her house around 2:40 am and is about 50 metres away from her residence when two bike-borne men surround her.

Before she could even comprehend what was happening, one of the men gets down from the bike and heads towards her and forcibly hugs her.

He then goes on to kiss her forcibly and even as the victim tries to free herself from the grip of the attacker.

The man then drags her towards the bike as the victim punches the attacker.

Two-three other men are seen standing at the end of the lane but don't make any attempt to help the victim.

Francis, who lives in the neighbourhood, told CNN News18, "This is shocking and terrifying. We have not seen these people earlier in the area. I have shared information with the police and media. A case has been registered."

Prominent citizens of the city have reacted in horror. Prominent activist Ranjana said, "There is no action, there has been no punishment in these cases. It's very unfortunate that on one hand we keep blaming the migrants but this is something else. These people must be punished and must feel ashamed of these activities."

"This sends a message of what kinds of brats parents are raising. No action has been taken in Bangalore," she added.

Tech magnate Mohandas Pai said, "Police should have stricter action. There should be a show of force at places where people gather. There was a lack of enforcement at that point of time. The police should have caught the miscreants immediately and taken them behind bars. If they would've made a few arrests, the situation could've been different."

