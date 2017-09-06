CCTV Video Shows a Person With Helmet Coming to the Gate And Firing at Lankesh

: The close circuit television (CCTV) footage sourced from journalist Gauri Lankesh's house, who was shot dead on Tuesday right outside it, showed a man wearing helmet coming to the gate and firing at her. The police though did not rule out the possibility of another man being present.The Karnataka government was quick to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing. Nearly, 100 officers are working on the case, including ten inspectors.Earlier on Wednesday, Gauri Lankesh was buried at a cemetery in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet. The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Congress leader M Veerappa Moily and other leaders at the funeral. Siddaramaiah was seen trying to console the grieving family members of Lankesh.On Tuesday evening, two unknown assailants pumped four bullets into Lankesh, killing her on the spot. The CCTV footage from the location is in black and white and the police are yet to send it to the forensic lab.Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's house in Bengaluru. (So far there has been no lead on what kind of vehicle was used. The weapon seems to be a 'small arms' or pistol type weapon, the make or what type is yet to be ascertained, say police.The police are trying to find out from the neighbours if there was any suspicious activity in the past week. Additionally, mobile phone and call data record analysis is going on.Her shocking and brutal killing, after the similar deaths of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare, has kicked up a row across the nation with many coming down heavily on the extremisms of right-wing politics.Lankesh was an avid critic of right-wing politics. She would openly take on Sangh politics, incidents of communal violence among other things.