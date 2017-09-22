CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing 1st Allotment List 2017 Declared on cee-kerala.org
Candidates who have made it to the list need to report to the allotted college on Friday and Saturday to confirm their seats.
CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing First Allotment List 2017 has been declared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations - Kerala on its official website - cee-kerala.org.
The CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam Results 2017 were declared on September 14th 2017 and candidates who had cleared the entrance exam had to fill online options from 17th September 2017 to 19th September 2017, 5 pm. The CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing First Allotment list is based upon the online options received from the candidates and Candidates who were awaiting for this list can follow the instructions below to know their result:
How to Check CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing First Allotment Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.cee-kerala.org/
Step 2: Click on MSc Nursing 2017 : 1st phase Allotment published View Details
Step 3: It will take you to http://www.cee-kerala.org/index.php/pg-nursing/2017 , click on Allotment List
Step 4: Also login to your profile to Download the Allotment Memo and take a Print Out
Candidates who have made it to the list need to report to the allotted college today and tomorrow (on Friday and Saturday) i.e. from 22nd September to 23rd September to confirm their seats. They need to carry their Allotment letter alongwith other certificates for document verification.
The CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing Entrance Examination was conducted for candidates seeking admissions to Post Graduate Degree Courses in Nursing (M.Sc.Nursing) 2017 in the Government Nursing Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and for government seats in various Self Financing colleges across the state of Kerala. Candidates can choose from the following specialties:
1. Medical Surgical Nursing
2. Community Health Nursing
3. Child Health Nursing
4. Obstetrics & Gynecology Nursing
5. Mental Health Nursing
