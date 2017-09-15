CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017 Result Declared at cee-kerala.org, Option Filing from 17th September

CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing 2017 Entrance Exam 2017 Provisional Rank list has been declared by the Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala on its official website - cee-kerala.org.The Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala had conducted the Entrance Exam for M.Sc Nursing 2017 on 6th August 2017 for candidates seeking admissions to various nursing institutions across the state of Kerala. CEE, Kerala had released the Answer key for the M.Sc Entrance Exam on 7th August the next day however after several complaints, the answer key was revised and one question was deleted.A notification pertaining to the same was released which stated, 'While preparing the rank list, one question has been deleted since there was no correct answer among the options. This question has not been included for valuation and no marks have been awarded for this deleted question to any candidate. The marks obtained for the remaining 199 questions have been multiplied by (200/199) to get the actual marks (corrected to four decimals). The above formula is applied to award proportionate marks based on the score of the candidates in the questions considered for valuation (excluding deleted questions) to compensate the loss of marks for the deleted questions,'Candidates who had appeared in the CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017 can check their result by following the instructions below:How to check CEE Kerala M.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017 Result?Step 1: Visit the official website - cee-kerala.orgStep 2: Click on MSc Nursing 2017: Result PublishedStep 3: General Quota Candidates need to click on:[General Quota]Service Quota Candidates need to click on:[Service Quota]Step 4: CTRL+F with your Roll Number or Name on the RegistrationStep 5: Download your score and rankStep 6: Take a print out for further referenceAs per the official notification, candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can start option filing for Seat Allotment from 17th September 2017 to 19th September 2017, 5PM. The candidates who will get selected in the First Round of Seat Allotment will be joining on September 22nd and 23rd.