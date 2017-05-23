Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Board Class 12th Results 2017 Coming Soon: Check Your Grades at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Class 12th Board Result 2017 is likely to be announced on Wednesday at www.cbse.nic.in or cbse.examresults.net.

CBSE Results 2017 will be announced for all regions together this year, starting with the CBSE Class 12th Result, which is expected on 24 May 2017 and followed by CBSE class 10th result which is expected on 2 June 2017. Each year CBSE announces the CBSE class 10th result and CBSE class 12th results before the month of May ends.

Steps to check the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2017:

Log on to official website www.cbse.nic.in or cbse.examresults.net

- Click on the Results tab.

- You will be redirected to another page.

- Click on the link

- Enter your Roll No

- Click on Submit

- Download the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference.

The results would be uploaded on a number of websites including on www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in or cbse.examresults.net

The board examinations for class 10 and 12 students of CBSE began on March 9. While 8,86,506 candidates had registered for Class 10 examination, 15.73 percent more than last year's figure, a total of 10,98,981 students have enrolled for Class 12 exams, a 2.82 percent increase from the preceding year's number.

According to a report in PTI, the Delhi High Court will continue hearing a plea that has been filed against the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to scrap its moderation policy.